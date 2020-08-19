Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36.

AQST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 3.54.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Kendall sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,106.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.