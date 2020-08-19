Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Up 111.8% in August

Aquabounty Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AQB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 418,900 shares, a growth of 111.8% from the July 30th total of 197,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aquabounty Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquabounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of AQB opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Aquabounty Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.74.

Aquabounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquabounty Technologies will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,009,200 shares of company stock valued at $10,023,000 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aquabounty Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquabounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Aquabounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified Atlantic salmon for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc in June 2004.

