Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Down 49.4% in August

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 186,700 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the July 30th total of 369,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

In other news, Director R Kent Mcgaughy, Jr. acquired 1,780,000 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $2,225,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth $42,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1,688.6% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 279,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 263,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 100.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 153,970 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 111.7% during the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 337,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 177,926 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,011,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

APEN stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.02. Apollo Endosurgery has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 565.93% and a negative net margin of 81.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

