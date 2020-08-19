Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 143,800 shares, a growth of 81.6% from the July 15th total of 79,200 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Apex Global Brands stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.75% of Apex Global Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ APEX opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.58. Apex Global Brands has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative net margin of 55.39% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%.

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

