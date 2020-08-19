Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) PT Set at C$1.50 by Canaccord Genuity

Antibe Therapeutics (CVE:ATE) has been assigned a C$1.50 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Antibe Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. Antibe Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$0.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.89. The company has a market cap of $109.70 million and a P/E ratio of -6.27.

In other news, Senior Officer David James Vaughan sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$33,000. Also, Director Daniel Marcel Legault sold 1,250,000 shares of Antibe Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$762,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$488,000. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,138.

Antibe Therapeutics Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent protected pharmaceuticals in Canada, Europe, and the United States. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The company's lead compound is ATB-346, a hydrogen sulfide-releasing derivative of naproxen for treating rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and general pain reduction, which has completed Phase IIB gastrointestinal safety study.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.