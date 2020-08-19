Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Antero Resources from $2.75 to $1.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

AR opened at $3.62 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.15). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 55.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $484.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 89,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,266,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 54.2% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 39,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 29.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,226 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

