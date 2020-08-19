ANGI Homeservices Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NASDAQ:ANGI)

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the technology company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get ANGI Homeservices alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on ANGI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $10.80 to $16.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

ANGI stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANGI Homeservices has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $17.05. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 360.09 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.79.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $375.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.45 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 254.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 1,278.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15,338 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in ANGI Homeservices by 22.6% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. 18.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 16,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $274,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 403,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,558,597.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 31,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $437,508.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,880.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,124,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,982 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for ANGI Homeservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGI Homeservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.