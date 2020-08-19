Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. Sells 19,200 Shares of Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) insider Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.20, for a total transaction of C$176,595.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,472,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$22,744,081.76.

Peller Family Enterprises Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, Peller Family Enterprises Inc. sold 13,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$120,295.50.

Andrew Peller has a one year low of C$10.40 and a one year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$82.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$79.00 million.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

