Andra AP fonden Sells 7,800 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $339,265,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,472,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 39.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,807,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 791.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,537,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 57.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,417,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,692 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,778.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.82, for a total transaction of $4,707,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,555,918 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

MNST stock opened at $82.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.47. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

