Andra AP fonden Sells 20,900 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 60.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,796,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,765,000 after buying an additional 1,058,863 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after buying an additional 949,353 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after buying an additional 910,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 18.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,022,000 after buying an additional 558,730 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

