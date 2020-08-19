Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,342,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $554,099,000 after acquiring an additional 444,404 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,603,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,020,000 after acquiring an additional 42,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,120,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,036,000 after acquiring an additional 238,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,907,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,956,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 5,115 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $424,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $424,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.18.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

