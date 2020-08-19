Andra AP fonden Raises Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYB opened at $68.44 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.81.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

