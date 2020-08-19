Andra AP fonden Buys 9,400 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,718,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,238,000 after acquiring an additional 609,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,633,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $773,956,000 after purchasing an additional 176,366 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,407,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,921,000 after purchasing an additional 123,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $244,829.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,468.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,325 shares of company stock worth $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Edward Jones downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.68.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $117.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.39. The company has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

