ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) Short Interest Update

ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH (NASDAQ:ANDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the July 15th total of 7,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 801,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 580,917 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDA opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. ANDINA ACQUISIT/SH SH has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.60.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

