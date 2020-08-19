ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Up 24.5% in June

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ANCN opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

