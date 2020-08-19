ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Short Interest Down 49.3% in July

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the July 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANCN stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ANCHIANO THERAP/S stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. FMR LLC owned about 0.58% of ANCHIANO THERAP/S as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

