Analyzing Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) & XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 4.89, suggesting that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and XpresSpa Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $25.00 million 0.87 -$1.19 million ($0.24) -3.90 XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 3.93 -$21.22 million N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XpresSpa Group.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and XpresSpa Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -1.96% -5.15% -1.23% XpresSpa Group -65.60% -1,401.12% -72.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and XpresSpa Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 60.09%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.2% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

