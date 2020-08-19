Analyzing CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Blue Valley Ban (NASDAQ:BVBC)

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) and Blue Valley Ban (OTCMKTS:BVBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get CNB Financial alerts:

This table compares CNB Financial and Blue Valley Ban’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 20.46% 12.18% 0.98% Blue Valley Ban N/A N/A N/A

This table compares CNB Financial and Blue Valley Ban’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.59 $40.08 million $2.63 6.51 Blue Valley Ban $35.19 million 2.37 $5.26 million N/A N/A

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Valley Ban.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and Blue Valley Ban, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Valley Ban 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.2% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.8% of Blue Valley Ban shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNB Financial beats Blue Valley Ban on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

Blue Valley Ban Company Profile

Blue Valley Ban Corp. operates as the holding company for Bank of Blue Valley that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in Johnson County, Kansas. It accepts various deposit products, including time and demand deposits, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, NOW accounts, and money market accounts; and provides commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, construction loans, home equity loans, working capital financing, and consumer loans, as well as lease financing. The company also offers wealth management services, including financial planning, private banking, trust, and investment services; debit and credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. It serves customers through five locations, including Overland Park, Olathe, Shawnee, Leawood, and Lenexa. Blue Valley Ban Corp. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.