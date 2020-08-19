Analyzing CGI (NYSE:GIB) & Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:ATCX)

CGI (NYSE:GIB) and Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CGI has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CGI and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGI 9.77% 18.99% 9.32% Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A -34.64% -0.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of CGI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of CGI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of Diamond Eagle Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGI and Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGI $9.12 billion 1.97 $951.45 million $3.54 19.55 Diamond Eagle Acquisition N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

CGI has higher revenue and earnings than Diamond Eagle Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CGI and Diamond Eagle Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGI 0 2 8 0 2.80 Diamond Eagle Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

CGI presently has a consensus price target of $99.83, suggesting a potential upside of 44.21%. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Diamond Eagle Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diamond Eagle Acquisition is more favorable than CGI.

Summary

CGI beats Diamond Eagle Acquisition on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities. The company also offers application development, management, testing, portfolio management, and modernization services; business consulting, including agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific services; and a suite of business process services designed to address the needs of specific industries, as well as IT infrastructure consulting, solutions, and services. It serves clients operating in government, financial services, health, utility, communication, oil and gas, manufacturing, retail and consumer service, transportation, and post and logistics sectors. The company was formerly known as CGI Group Inc. and changed its name to CGI Inc. in January 2019. CGI Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, program management, and consulting services in the United States. It offers materials engineering and testing, construction quality assurance, environmental, and disaster response and recovery services; and engineering and design, program management, and construction support services. The company offers its solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets under the Atlas Technical Consultants name. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

