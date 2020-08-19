Analysts Set Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Price Target at $16.38

Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

NWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 47.1% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 335.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

