Analysts Set Expectations for PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of POFCY opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.29. PETROFAC LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.10 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

