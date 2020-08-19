Analysts Set Expectations for PETROFAC LTD/ADR’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:POFCY)

PETROFAC LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:POFCY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PETROFAC LTD/ADR in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
PETROFAC LTD/ADR Company Profile
Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.
