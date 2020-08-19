Analysts Set Expectations for Medallion Financial Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medallion Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallion Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Medallion Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.65.

NASDAQ:MFIN opened at $3.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Medallion Financial has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 21.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,265,322 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 225,631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 23,457 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 17.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

