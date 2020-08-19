Analysts Issue Forecasts for Parsley Energy Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 14th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PE. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

PE opened at $12.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.12. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Parsley Energy by 500.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Parsley Energy by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parsley Energy news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 279,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

