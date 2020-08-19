Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cae Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

Cae Inc (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$977.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CAE from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.14.

TSE CAE opened at C$20.69 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.58. CAE has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$42.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

