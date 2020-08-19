Analysts Anticipate Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Pinduoduo reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.07) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.39). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 37.60% and a negative net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.70 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.52.

PDD stock opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $25.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.26 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 52,055 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pinduoduo by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 53,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

