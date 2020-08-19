Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Yeti by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,521,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,855,000 after buying an additional 459,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yeti by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 436,318 shares of Yeti stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $14,101,797.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 14,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $469,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 492,058 shares of company stock worth $16,142,239 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YETI opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Yeti’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yeti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

Yeti Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

