Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 42.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55,938.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 123,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 123,624 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $169.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.73.

In other news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $156.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.58 and its 200-day moving average is $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

