American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research raised shares of American Public Education to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Sidoti downgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $520.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 0.75.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert E. Gay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $83,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,547.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $320,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 419,857 shares in the company, valued at $13,448,019.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,785 shares of company stock worth $2,146,075. 3.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,846 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

