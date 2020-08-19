American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $543.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.97 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 340,072 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 139.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

