Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Altus Group Ltd (TSE:AIF) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altus Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 13th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. Cormark also issued estimates for Altus Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Altus Group from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Altus Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

AIF opened at C$48.28 on Monday. Altus Group has a one year low of C$33.18 and a one year high of C$51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 132.64.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$241,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at C$509,448.90.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

