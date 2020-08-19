Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

Alta Equipment Group (NASDAQ:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ALTG opened at $8.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61. Alta Equipment Group has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the first quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the first quarter valued at $67,000.

About Alta Equipment Group

B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. is a blank check company, which engages purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on October 30, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.