Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 805 Shares of Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 190,154 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $234,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 167.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 516,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 323,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,917,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,311,000 after acquiring an additional 215,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corp has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $63,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,531.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

