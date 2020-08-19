Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 10.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 250.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 63 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $669.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.19. The company has a market cap of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $676.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.69 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,961,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,158,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,809 shares of company stock worth $11,035,205. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.95.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

