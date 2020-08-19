Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,692 Shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,560,000 after acquiring an additional 155,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 145,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 352,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 23.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 25,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital Inc has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.78%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTGC. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Compass Point upgraded Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

