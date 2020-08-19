Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $792,404,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,269,000 after acquiring an additional 505,706 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,900,000 after acquiring an additional 489,120 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,604,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 724,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,272,000 after acquiring an additional 311,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.86.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $138.80 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.19. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 867.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

