Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $186.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.65. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,021.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

