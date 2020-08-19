Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 988.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Emcor Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Emcor Group by 167.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1,406.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Emcor Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,889,000 after purchasing an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 10,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $770,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emcor Group stock opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.52. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

