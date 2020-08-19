Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,250 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PolyOne were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PolyOne by 71.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,142,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,577,000 after buying an additional 1,719,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 15.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,990,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,973 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 118.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,744,000 after purchasing an additional 992,773 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 286.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,181,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 875,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 52.1% during the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,171,000 after purchasing an additional 562,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $25.98 on Wednesday. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on PolyOne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of PolyOne in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on PolyOne from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

