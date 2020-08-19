Alps Advisors Inc. Has $260,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $69.64.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Gibraltar Industries from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

