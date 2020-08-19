Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $228,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CDW by 134.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,759 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in CDW in the first quarter valued at $1,296,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $110.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. CDW has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.25%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

