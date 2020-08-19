Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the July 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 816,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Alpine Immune Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALPN. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

