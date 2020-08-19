Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alibaba Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.94 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

BABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.22.

Shares of BABA opened at $259.20 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $161.68 and a 1 year high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $653.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.28 and a 200-day moving average of $216.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 47.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

