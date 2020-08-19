Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Given a C$15.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) received a C$15.00 price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.58% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$18.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.28. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.39.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer David John Bronicheski sold 20,000 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total value of C$390,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,135,846.50.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.