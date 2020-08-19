Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to $3.75 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alaris Royalty (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PAZRF. CIBC lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Alaris Royalty from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAZRF opened at $2.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.48. Alaris Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.58.

