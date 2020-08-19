Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
A opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.
A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.63.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.
