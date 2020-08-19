AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) & REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NYSE:RDHL) Head-To-Head Review

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -658.11% -334.65% -157.65% REDHILL BIOPHAR/S -219.39% -135.90% -51.61%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.73 million 23.94 -$12.15 million N/A N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S $6.29 million 46.93 -$42.30 million ($1.40) -5.98

AgeX Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REDHILL BIOPHAR/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics and REDHILL BIOPHAR/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A REDHILL BIOPHAR/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.24%. Given REDHILL BIOPHAR/S’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REDHILL BIOPHAR/S is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.9% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S beats AgeX Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for age-related degenerative diseases in the United Stated. The company is developing AGEX-BAT1 and AGEX-VASC1, which are cell-based approaches in the preclinical stage of development to correct metabolic imbalances in aging; and to restore vascular support in ischemic tissues. It is also involved in the development of AGEX-iTR1547, a drug-based formulation in preclinical development for restoring regenerative potential in various aged tissues afflicted with degenerative diseases. In addition, the company develops Renelon, a first-generation tissue regeneration product designed to promote scarless tissue repair. Further, it markets genomic interpretation algorithms; and Cytiva, including pluripotent stem cell derived heart muscle cells used in screening drugs for efficacy and safety. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Alameda, California. AgeX Therapeutics, Inc.(AMEX:AGE) operates independently of BioTime, Inc. as of November 28, 2018.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors. It is also developing YELIVA that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for refractory or relapsed multiple myeloma; and is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

