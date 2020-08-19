Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) versus Clarivate Analytics (OTCMKTS:CCC) Head to Head Review

Agent Information Software (OTCMKTS:AIFS) and Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Agent Information Software and Clarivate Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agent Information Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarivate Analytics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Clarivate Analytics has a consensus price target of $28.67, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given Clarivate Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate Analytics is more favorable than Agent Information Software.

Profitability

This table compares Agent Information Software and Clarivate Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agent Information Software N/A N/A N/A Clarivate Analytics -14.77% 8.21% 3.35%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Agent Information Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agent Information Software and Clarivate Analytics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agent Information Software $5.15 million 2.27 $510,000.00 N/A N/A Clarivate Analytics $974.34 million 11.62 -$210.98 million $0.35 83.51

Agent Information Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clarivate Analytics.

Volatility and Risk

Agent Information Software has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate Analytics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate Analytics beats Agent Information Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agent Information Software

Agent Information Software, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and services used to create, manage, publish, and access information content through Internet/Web. The company offers its software products and services to customers in the library community market in the United States and Canada. Agent Information Software, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

