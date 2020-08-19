Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Africa Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

AOIFF opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya and Ethiopia. It holds interests primarily in the East African Rift Basin. The company also holds an interest in a producing asset in deep-water Nigeria. The company was formerly known as Canmex Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Africa Oil Corp.

