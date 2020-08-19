AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Karole Lloyd Purchases 1,000 Shares

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AFL stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.35.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 122.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,842,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,702 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 23.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,359,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,577 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 39.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,888,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,372 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 19.8% in the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,743,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,651,000 after purchasing an additional 949,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 10.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,749,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,135,000 after purchasing an additional 910,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

About AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

