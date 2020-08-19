Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith Sells 7,870 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $67.50 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

