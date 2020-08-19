Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith Sells 7,870 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CAO Darla M. Smith sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $639,201.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,065.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.66 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.77 billion, a PE ratio of 154.08, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
